Decatur Girls Drop Two, Fall to 2-3

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer’s see-saw season continued last week with a pair of losses to Bennett and Parkside.

After a season-opening loss to Snow Hill, the Seahawks routed Mardela, 8-0, and Wicomico, 14-1. Then Decatur dropped the next two to Bennett, 5-0, and Parkside, 2-1. The Decatur girls were back in action on Thursday against Mardela.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.