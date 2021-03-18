ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The week promises a calmer aspect. Although there might be some lingering effects of a recent job problem, things should continue to ease up. Also expect a change in a home-based situation.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): If you feel uneasy about a colleague’s suggestion, it might be that your wise inner Taurean guide is alerting you to a potential problem. Stepping away could turn out to be the right thing to do.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A family get-together opens up new opportunities for renewing ties. It can be especially effective in dealing with disagreements that should have been, but never were, fully resolved.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might be surprised at the response you get to a recent decision. You might be even more surprised by the reasons behind it. In any event, you’ll learn something important.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your aspects favor resolving any tensions left over from a recent incident. You might want to consider having a “clear the air” talk as soon as you can. A call can lead to a change of plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Avoid repeating yourself. If your first few efforts fail to connect, maybe it’s because you haven’t found the right way to get your message across. Try changing your approach.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Good intentions plus a strong resolve to succeed can take you where you want to go. Don’t give up just because someone suggests you might be pursuing an impossible cause.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): An unexpected setback can be a blessing in disguise. Use it to recheck your facts and how you’ve presented them. Meanwhile, look for ways to expand your contacts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You should finally be seeing a positive change in a recent personal situation. However, an on-the-job matter might need more attention than you realized. Stay with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): While you should be close to completing an important matter, you still need to focus on being focused. But things ease up in time for weekend fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A certain matter might take an unexpected turn. Don’t simply accept it; ask for an explanation. What you learn might be helpful in shifting the situation around to your benefit.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Projecting a positive attitude helps restore calm even when you’re confronting some pretty stormy situations. Stay the course. The outcome will be well worth your efforts.

BORN THIS WEEK: While you enjoy tradition and stability, you also appreciate the good things that change can bring.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.