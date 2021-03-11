Worcester Fifth Graders Celebrate 100th Day With “Pajama-Comfy-Thon”

Fifth graders celebrated the 100th Day of in-person learning at Worcester Prep with a “Pajama-Comfy-Thon” where, in addition to coming to school in their pajamas, they donated 100 new comfort wear items to those in need at Diakonia.  Pictured with some donations are Luke Mize, John Lynch, Eva Tekmen, Ruya Kucuk, Ryan Shipp, Gracie Holloway, Arianna Dorfler, Emma Brooks, Sarah Williams, Harper Hertrich, Vivien Ruggerio, Nora Gorfinkel, Elena Gjoni, Samantha Kuon and teacher Lisa Rill.