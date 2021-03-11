SALISBURY – School officials this week approved a post-Labor Day calendar for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the Wicomico County Board of Education approved on second reading the 2021-2022 school calendar, which features a start date of Sept. 7 and an end date of June 14.

Assistant Superintendent of Student and Family Services Kim Miles told board members this week the recommendation for a post-Labor Day start reflected the results of a school calendar survey, which was posted on the school system’s website.

The adopted school calendar includes a winter break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, a spring break from April 14-18 and inclement weather make-up days of Dec. 20, April 14 and June 15.

“We did previously submit a pre-Labor Day calendar and a post-Labor Day calendar,” she said. “We opened up public comments, receiving over 970 responses, and 76% of the respondents preferred the post-Labor Day calendar we have presented for adoption by our board this evening.”

Last month, Miles presented the school board with both a post-Labor Day calendar and pre-Labor Day calendar for the next school year. The first calendar featured a post-Labor Day start of Sept. 7 and an end date of June 14, while the second calendar featured a pre-Labor Day start of Aug. 30 and an end date of June 8.

In addition to the start and end dates, the two calendars varied in the timing of professional days.

“The changes that are noted in relation to ending dates for marking terms will be the professional days that follow those end term dates,” Miles said at the time. “Another change from the past is our professional days following a marking term will be planned at this point as virtual learning in the morning with professional development in the afternoon. We believe there is great benefit for students and for staff. It’s definitely a time saver.”

The board this week also approved a revision to the 2020-2021 school calendar.

“The change that is made here is relevant to April 9 …,” Miles said. “Previously, part of the day was instruction and part of the day was a professional day. We are going to transition to making that a full day of instruction, and we will have time on April 7 for professional day activities.”