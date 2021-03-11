More Boardwalk Bike Time Proposed With Tram Potentially Starting Operation Later OCEAN CITY — A later start time for the Boardwalk tram this summer will, in turn, add a little more time for bikes, resort officials decided this week.During Tuesday’s Transportation Committee meeting, moving back the daily start time for the Boardwalk tram was discussed. Last year, because of COVID, the tram did not operate. This… Read more »

Berlin Park Listening Session Monday; $500K Demolition Grant Denied BERLIN – Citizens can weigh in on the future of Heron Park Monday as the town considers selling a portion of the property.The town will host a special listening session via Zoom on Monday to hear suggestions and view presentations regarding the 60-acre property. The meeting comes after the town was approached about selling certain…

Ocean City Council Approves Capital Project List; Baltimore Avenue Remains Major Talking Point OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Mayor and Council has narrowed the list of projects deemed critical in the pending capital improvement plan, while agreeing to jumpstart a major renovation of the Baltimore Avenue corridor.Two weeks ago, Mayor and Council members submitted their own rankings on the vast list of projects included on the proposed…