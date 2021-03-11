Ocean Lions, Hope4Recovery Support Worcester Goes Purple Shoe Campaign

The Ocean City Lions Club joined Hope4Recovery in supporting the Worcester Goes Purple Shoe Campaign. More than 100 bags were filled with donated shoes. Funds collected will help individuals get into recovery, reduce the stigma of addiction and educate the public. Pictured, front from left, are Ocean City Lions President Mike Hooper, 2nd Vice President Bill Christmas, Director Doug Parks, Sam Davis, Barbara McMillan and Secretary Steve McMillan; and, back, WGP Against Addiction Director Debbie Smullen, Hope4Recovery Executive Director Brandon O’Brien, Hope 4 Recovery founder Tish Ottey and OC Lions Past President John Topfer. Submitted Photos