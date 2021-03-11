County Commissioners Proclaim March Professional Social Work Month

At their meeting Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing March as Professional Social Work Month to, front from left, Sandy Kerrigan and Mike Trader of the Health Department and Adult Services Supervisor Monica Martin and Tammy Jones, Acting Assistant Director of Services for the Department of Social Services (DSS). The proclamation was intended to honor social workers for striving to improve lives locally.