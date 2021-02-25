The Worcester Preparatory School Alumni Association recently sponsored a 100-Day Breakfast celebration marking the senior class countdown to graduation. Due to restrictions on campus visits from speakers, alums sent in words of wisdom that were shared in the event program. Breakfast was generously sponsored by the WPS Alumni Association and Dunkin’ Donuts and each student was gifted a WPS acrylic tumbler. Left , from left, are WPS Development Coordinator Amy Tingle, Head of School Dr. John McDonald, SGA Vice President C.C. Lizas, SGA Secretary Sophia Ludt, SGA President Teague Quillin, SGA Treasurer Arusa Islam, SGA Liaison Hannah Perdue, Head of Upper School/Assistant Head of School Mike Grosso. Right, Grosso is pictured with seniors Mason Brown and Brugh Moore.