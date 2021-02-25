Berlin’s Main Street Businesses Eligible For $194K In Grants BERLIN – Businesses in Berlin’s downtown are now able to apply for financial support following an announcement from Governor Larry Hogan this week.On Tuesday, Hogan announced $7 million in awards for Main Street Maryland programs. Berlin’s Main Street program received $194,113 that will be used to provide grants to businesses within the district. Ivy Wells,… Read more »

Baltimore Avenue Reconstruction Tops OC Council’s Capital Project List; Officials Ranked Projects In Importance OCEAN CITY — The Mayor and Council rankings of projects large and small on the town’s draft capital improvement plan (CIP) revealed the elected officials are clearly divided on many, but the one they all agree is the most critical is the redevelopment of the Baltimore Avenue corridor.Two weeks ago, City Engineer Terry McGean presented… Read more »

Special Events Plan Leads To Talk Of Possible Drone Shows, Weekend Destination Brand OCEAN CITY – Among the takeaways from Tuesday’s lengthy discussion about planned special events this summer was a possible shift in the strategy to embrace the town’s weekend destination market and the potential of adding elaborate drone shows to the lineup.Should Ocean City embrace its spontaneous weekend destination image or continue to go after the… Read more »