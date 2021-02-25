OCEAN CITY — Four new independent films that made their premieres at prestigious international film festivals have been added to the line-up of the 5th Annual Ocean City Film Festival, streaming March 4-11, at OCMDFilmFestival.com. These films have not yet been released to streaming services, and viewing during the Ocean City Film Festival will be exclusive.

“Because these movies are in between the festivals where they premiered and received rave reviews and the streaming services picking them up, we’ve had the opportunity to score exclusive viewing rights to these four fantastic films, all award winners at films festivals,” said B.L. Strang-Moya, Film Festival director. “Even with us obtaining these rights, only a limited number of people will be lucky enough to watch them during our festival. So if one of these films interests you, don’t wait too long to get your pass.”

“Bansky Most Wanted,” an 82-minute French film that premiered at the Alantida Spain Film Festival in 2020, follows the curious story of the graffiti street artist turned unidentified art world celeb. Behind Banksy’s name hides a multitude of stories, artworks, stunts, political statements, and identities, leading to one of the art world’s biggest unanswered questions: Who is Banksy?

“Through the Night,” a 75-minute American film that debuted at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, explores the personal cost of the modern economy through the stories of two working mothers and a child care provider whose lives intersect at a 24-hour daycare center.

“Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time,” a 95-minute Hungarian film that premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2020, tells the story of Márta, a 40-year-old neurosurgeon who leaves her American career and returns to Budapest to start a new life with the man she loves. But the man claims they have never met before.

“Jumbo,” a 93-minute French film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, is the story of a shy young woman fascinated with carousels who works in an amusement park while still living at home with her mother. Jeanne meets Jumbo, the park’s new flagship attraction.

Viewer discretion is advised for all films. Films are unrated. Jumbo contains sexual content and nudity and is recommended for ages 16-plus.

These films will stream as part of the Ocean City Film Festival, March 4-11. Festival passes are on sale now at OCMDFilmFestival.com or by calling 410-524-9433. Passes start at $10 per feature film or film block. Multi-film packages are also available.