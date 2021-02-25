Bank Creates Scholarships: The Bank of Ocean City recently made a $100,000 pledge in order to provide $20,000 each year for the next five years for Stephen Decatur High School students who enroll in approved dual enrollment courses at Wor-Wic Community College. “It is important for local businesses to invest in the next generation of Worcester County’s workforce,” said Reid Tingle, president and CEO of the Bank of Ocean City. “We believe that education is one of the greatest investments a community can make. By investing in our young people, we’re making an investment in our future.” Stephen Decatur high school students who are at least 16 years old and starting their junior or senior year in the fall can take advantage of dual enrollment courses at the college. The scholarship funds, which can be used for tuition and fees, will be awarded based on financial need and scholastic achievement. Anyone interested should see their high school guidance counselor or contact Richard C. Webster, Wor-Wic’s director of early college initiatives, at rwebster@worwic.edu or 410-334-2896. Above, Reid Tingle, right, president and CEO of the Bank of Ocean City, presents a check to Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic Community College, for scholarships for dual enrollment students from Stephen Decatur High School.

Bank Promotion

SALISBURY — John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced Staci Niblett has been promoted to senior vice president.

During her 25-plus year career with the bank, Niblett has served many roles including marketing director. In her newly expanded role, she will oversee the marketing department as well as continue to develop and grow the bank’s electronic banking products and services. She is a member of the bank’s Management and Regulatory Compliance Committees. In addition, she works closely with management on holding company related projects.

In 2019, Niblett received her certification in electronic banking and is a graduate of the American Bankers School of Marketing. She is currently participating as a mentor in Leadership Delmarva, an internal leadership program which provides opportunities to learn more about the banking industry and challenges participants to grow both personally and professionally. She lives in Salisbury with her husband, Shane.

Health Individual Promoted

SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health has announced the promotion of long-time employee Lisa Noland to the position of director of housing.

In her new role, Noland is responsible for the programs and staff at each of Hudson’s off-campus housing facilities throughout Maryland and Delaware.

“Lisa has been with us for a number of years and has proven how invaluable she is to our team,” said Leslie Brown, CEO of Hudson Behavioral Health. “Our housing facilities in Delaware have run smoothly under Lisa’s management and we are very pleased that she is now in charge of our full scope of housing on the Eastern Shore.”

Noland joined Hudson in 2015 as a peer support and case manager. During this time, she provided peer support and case management services and worked with community partners to create a continuum of care. In 2019 she was elevated to a new role — program director of Delaware housing. Noland oversaw the numerous recovery houses in Delaware and sought opportunities for expansion.

Noland received her bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science from Wilmington University and is currently working to complete a master’s program in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She is a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist (CPRS) and a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CADC).

Production Facility Now Open

DOVER, Del. — Grotto Pizza announced its new, full-scale production facility in Dover, Del. is now open and operational.

The building is a centralized location for dough production, dry storage and food distribution. This marks a significant step forward for Grotto Pizza as the facility will bolster its abilities to produce in excess of two million pounds of dough for all 23 Grotto Pizza stores located throughout Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The 9,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility is home to approximately 20 employees. The opening of the Dover facility allows Grotto Pizza to consolidate all dough production operations to a single site in the center of the state.

“We’re excited about the efficient hub-and-spoke capabilities at our new production facility and feel it’s the next logical step in our expansion efforts throughout Delaware and beyond,” said Grotto Pizza Vice President Jeff Gosnear. “Dover is the ideal ‘hub’ due to its centralized location in the Mid-Atlantic region – permitting us to better serve our existing stores while concurrently opening up the door for new stores in the region.”

“Our journey originated from humble beginnings in 1960 in a pizza kitchen on Rehoboth Ave., to now operating 23 locations in three states with over 1,800 employees during peak season,” said Dominick Pulieri, founder of Grotto Pizza. “The new production facility in Dover allows us to broaden the Grotto Pizza footprint in the area while strengthening our ability to create high-quality, consistent dough for our legendary pizza.”

New Salisbury Location

SALISBURY — TidalHealth Gastroenterology has a new location at the Woodbrooke Medical Park in Salisbury on Riverside Drive.

The new building was designed specifically for the needs of patients and staff. Located off Route 50, it is a comfortable and accessible location for care. In addition to the Gastroenterology practice, the Woodbrooke Medical Park now includes TidalHealth Primary Care, TidalHealth Family Lab, TidalHealth Neurology and TidalHealth Neurosurgery.

Other offices specializing in gastroenterology are located at TidalHealth Nanticoke and the TidalHealth Ocean Pines campus.

New Restaurant Deal

SALISBURY – Tonney Insley and Brent Miller with SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate settled another deal that will bring a new restaurant to the Salisbury area. The future site of Ripieno’s Ristorante Italiano will be 2325 N. Salisbury Blvd.

This land, which used to be the site of a commercial office and a single-family residence, will transform to become an upscale Italian restaurant called Ripieno’s Ristorante Italiano. The restaurant is expected to have both indoor and outdoor seating including a deck on the north side overlooking Leonard’s Pond. Look for the start of construction by the spring/summer and a grand opening sometime in the fall.

This deal marks the final transaction for Insley as part of this development that has included Aldi Grocery Store and Panera Bread. The Ripieno’s will be an excellent addition to this overall development and will add sophistication for the restaurant options on the North Side of Salisbury, according to Insley.

“Amid a very unusual year and business/real estate climate locally and regionally, this type of deal shows that there remains a strong interest in Salisbury. I look forward to Ripieno’s and having a locally owned and operated place to get great food,” said Insley.

Excellence Celebrated

SALISBURY — TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, Del. and TidalHealth McCready Pavilion in Crisfield have all been named Screening Centers of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer for its ongoing commitment to responsible lung cancer screening.

Low-dose CT screening for lung cancer carried out safely, efficiently and equitably can save tens of thousands of lives a year by finding lung cancer early when it is most treatable and even curable.

“We are proud and honored to be working with TidalHealth as a GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Screening Center of Excellence. Their commitment to practice responsible lung cancer screening will lead to advancements in research and many lives saved. They are an example to follow,” said GO2 Foundation President and CEO Laurie Fenton Ambrose.

Designated Screening Centers of Excellence are committed to provide clear information on who is a candidate for lung cancer screening based on current evidence and to comply with comprehensive standards reflecting best practices developed by professional bodies such as the American College of Radiology, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program. Through established guidelines for controlling screening quality, radiation dose and diagnostic procedures within an experienced, multi-disciplinary clinical setting, Screening Centers of Excellence are ensuring that lung cancer screening’s life-saving benefit transforms lung cancer care in their local community.

“TidalHealth is dedicated to providing patients with the highest quality care. Low-dose CT screening has shown to be the only proven method to detect lung cancer at an early and treatable stage. We are thrilled to be part of this elite group, setting an example for responsible screening practices across the country,” said TidalHealth Senior Director of Cancer Services Brandi Carr.