The annual Junior Ring Ceremony took place on Feb. 10 in the Worcester Prep Athletic and Performing Arts Center. It is tradition that seniors present juniors with their rings along with a few meaningful comments as to why the recipient is special to them. The Ring Ceremony is always an inspiring event showing the bond and friendship between peers.

Above, members from the Class of 2022 who participated in the Junior Ring Ceremony were, front from left, Josie Miller Gonzalez, Aria Islam, Brooke Phillips, Sydney Lamson-Reich, Sophie Haines, Faith Sens, Jenna Beaver, Sumira Sehgal, Anna Williams, Myranda Beebe, AnnaMarie Buas, Anna McDonald, Grace Baeurle, Lily Baeurle, Morgan White, Brooke Emeigh, Camden Rayne, Megan Waller and Kate Abbott, and, back, Head of Upper School/Assistant Head of School Mike Grosso, Jack Tucker, Alex Bunting, Bennett Tinkler, Jordan Willey, Jarett Sofronski, Austin Cannon, Graham McCabe, Hugh Thomas Cropper, Anders Taylor, Brice Richins, Aidan Hammond Upper School teacher/class sponsor Madelyn Beebe. Not pictured was Vaughn Zender.

Below left, WPS juniors Aria Islam, Hugh Thomas Cropper, Brooke Phillips and Sydney Lamson-Reich proudly display their new Class of 2022 rings. Bottom left, senior Brugh Moore shares a few meaningful words about classmate Brice Richins before presenting his ring. Bottom, senior Grace Hopkins presents junior Sumira Sehgal with her new class ring. Submitted Photos