ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Time is on your side in the early part of the week. But anything left undone by midweek will need to be put into rush mode. The weekend offers choices for you and someone special.

TAURUS (April 30 to May 20): Finally getting credit for a contribution is nice for all you idea-generating Ferdinands and Fernandas. But don’t sit on your laurels under the cork tree. Use it as a first step to a bigger opportunity.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Despite the progress made, a hint of doubt might set in. That’s OK. You need to stop and consider not only what you’re doing but also how you are doing. Make adjustments where needed.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The dreamer is dominant in the Moon Child’s aspect, but a dollop of hardheaded practicality is coming up fast and jockeying for space. The challenge is to make room for both modes.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a good week for Leos and Leonas to start assessing what they’ve done and what they plan to do. Moving to a new environment — home or job-related — is a possibility for some Cats.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The week calls for Virgos to make tough decisions, but in a way that leaves the door open for changes. Ask for advice from someone who has been in the position you’re in now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Disappointments are never easy to take, but you have the ability to learn from them and go on to success. Meanwhile, continue to build up your contacts. You’ll need them soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Things might still be going much too slowly to suit you. But you need the time to make sure they’re going in the right direction. It’s easier to make a course correction now rather than later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Showing some temperament at the way things are going is one way of getting your point across. Just don’t overdo it, or you risk turning away more-moderate supporters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Things could change more quickly this week than you like. But don’t fret; you’ll most likely find that you’re up to the challenges. The weekend offers much-needed relaxation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Big challenge coming up? Uncross those fingers and believe that you’re going to do well. And keep in mind that so many people have faith in your ability to succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Testing the waters is a good way of learning about an opportunity before plunging right in. Ask more questions and be alert to any attempts to avoid giving complete answers.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for making people — and animals, too — feel special and loved.

