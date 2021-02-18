OCEAN CITY — A local hotel worker was honored last month with the highest award bestowed by the American Red Cross for his fast-thinking efforts to save an injured child last summer.

Last Aug.4, local hotel worker Brian Tingle had to call on his training from the American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First-Aid-CPR-AED to help save the life of a child at the Carousel Hotel. Tingle was working at the hotel when a severe storm caused several windows to break, showering broken glass throughout the hotel’s common areas.

One hotel guest, a young child, was injured by the falling glass and cuts to their neck and back. Tingle responded quickly and properly cleaned and medicated the child’s wounds. Tingle also stopped the child’s bleeding and dressed the wounds and remained with the victim maintaining a calm presence until paramedics arrived.

According to the American Red Cross, there was no doubt Tingle’s quick actions helped save the child’s life. For his heroic and lifesaving action, Tingle recently received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders. He was honored with the award during a virtual ceremony last month with representatives from the American Red Cross-Delmarva Chapter along with partnering agencies.

Tingle was nominated for the award by Sertified LLC, a private-sector provider of Red Cross training certification. The Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders in the highest award given by the American Red Cross to individuals or groups of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills and knowledge learned in a Red Cross training services course.

“We’re extremely proud to present a Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders to Brian Tingle,” said Red Cross Executive Director Theresa Young. “His actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, in-person skills sessions and classroom courses are available through organizations such as Sertified. More information can be found at redcross.org/takeaclass.