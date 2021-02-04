SNOW HILL – County officials approved plans to rent out boat slips at Public Landing.

On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted 6-0 to move forward with renting out 30 slips at Public Landing. The proposal was recommended by Tom Perlozzo, the county’s director of recreation, parks, tourism and economic development.

“It would be in our opinion very popular,” Perlozzo said.

Perlozzo told the commissioners as improvements had been made at Public Landing, there had been numerous requests to rent the 30 slips. Those who have expressed interest have been added to a list in the order calls were received.

Perlozzo’s department researched slip rental rates throughout the area and recommended year-round rental fees of $800 for a 12-foot slip and $1,000 for a 15-foot slip. He said he anticipated $25,000 a year to be generated.

Perlozzo said he’d spoken to residents in the area and the only concerns they’d had related to speeding and parking, which Perlozzo said would be improved when the parking lot was completed.

As far as security around the slips, Perlozzo said there would be cameras set up. When asked if the county could be liable for any damage that occurred to the boats, county staff said language would be included in the contracts to ensure it was not.

“I just don’t want that coming back on the county,” Commissioner Chip Bertino said.

The commissioners voted 6-0, with Commissioner Josh Nordstrom absent, to approve the slip rentals. According to Perlozzo, improvements at Public Landing are still underway. Work is being done on boat ramp decking currently and the parking lot is scheduled to begin soon.