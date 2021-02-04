Things I Like – February 5, 2021

by

Games with the kids on a snow day

Shoveling snow once or twice a year

How excited my kids still get for hotel stays

A wave from someone who thinks I’m someone else

Pivoting

The first drink after weeks without one

Coming home to a completed house project

A group of kids at play in the backyard

Peaceful dinners out

The rare time good news comes in the mail

Determination on display

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.