Salsibury Rotary Club Award First Place Raffle Winner $10,000

The Rotary Club of Salisbury congratulated Kevin Hayes for his first place $10,000 winnings from the 2020 Rotary Club of Salisbury raffle. Pictured, from left, are Joe Stefursky, Raffle Chairman; Bill Satterfield, President-Elect; Hayes; and Donnie Cooper.