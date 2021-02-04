OC Lions Donate $500 To Blood Bank

The Ocean City Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Blood Bank of Delmarva.  Pictured, from left, are Past District Governor Norm Cathell, OC Lions 2nd Vice President Bill Christmas, Blood Bank Director of Donor Recruitment Marie Forestal, Blood Bank Accounts Manager Bryan Shepherd and OC Lions President Mike Hooper.