OCEAN CITY — For the third time, famed comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno’s shows in Ocean City scheduled in conjunction with the class car events have been moved, promoters announced this week.

Despite steady declines in most of Maryland’s key COVID metrics, Leno’s three shows in May have been moved again to October. The shows were originally scheduled for last October during the fall Cruisin event, but were moved to this May as the pandemic wore on.

With uncertainties abounding over the COVID recovery plan and what state directives on capacity and distancing might still be in place, TEAM Productions announced this week the May 2021 shows have now been moved to October 2021. The new dates include one show on Oct. 6 and two shows on Oct. 7.

The new show dates and times will follow the same format as originally planned for this May. There will be one show at 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 and two shows on Oct. 7 and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. All the shows will be in the Performing Arts Center inside the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

It’s important to note despite the Leno show postponements, the Endless Summer Cruisin’ car show itself in the spring is being held and plans for that event continue to move forward. While Leno’s Ocean City appearances have proven to be a bit of a moving target, the famed comedian and late-night television host continues to look forward to his shows in Ocean City.

“I am looking forward to doing my shows later this year at the Endless Summer Cruisin’ 2021,” he said.

All tickets for the May 2021 shows will be honored for the October 2021 shows. Tickets for the planned show on Thursday, May 20 show will be honored on Thursday, Oct. 7. Tickets for the Friday, May 21, show will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Refunds for the May 2021 will be issued starting Friday and will continue to be honored through the end of February. Those who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster should contact Ticketmaster directly. Those who purchased tickets at the Performing Arts Center box office can go to the convention center to get refunds if they desire. For more information on the October 2021 Jay Leno shows, visit DelmarvaConcerts.com.