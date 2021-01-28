ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A gracious Lamb can learn more about a problem-filled situation than one who is openly suspicious of what could be happening. A friend might offer some well-directed advice.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Getting adjusted to an unexpected change might be difficult for the Bovine, who prefers things to go according to plan. But help could come from a most welcome source.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): This could be a good time to get a head start on those career-related plans. The sooner you check out the pluses and minuses, the sooner you can act on your information.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A personal situation you thought would no longer present a problem could suddenly produce some surprises. Try to sort things out with the help of trusted colleagues.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): An upcoming move holds both anticipation and anxiety for Leos and Leonas who have some big decisions to make. Advice is plentiful, but it’s up to you to decide which way you want to go.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Someone from a previous project could provide valuable guidance on how to handle a current problem, especially where it might involve a legal matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A business situation presents some unexpected complications. But rather than try to handle them all at once, it would be best to deal with them one at a time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You just might get what you want, despite the odds against it. In any event, be sure to thank all those people involved who believed in you and went to bat for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Before you even hint at an accusation, remember that you’ll have to prove what you say. So be sure you have what you need to back up your comments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A romantic situation takes an unexpected turn that favors some Sea Goats, but causes others to reassess how they’ve been handling the relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A surprise turn of events could unsettle the Water Bearer. But it also might help open up an entirely different way of working out an important matter.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A smoothly running operation could bump up against an obstacle. This is where your ability to assess situations and make adjustments can restore things to normal.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your kindness is legendary, and so is your strong sense of responsibility.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.