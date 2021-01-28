SNOW HILL — A Pocomoke man, wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this month, was formally charged this week with first-degree murder and other counts although he remains at-large.

The District Court Commissioner’s Office in Snow Hill on Monday issued an arrest warrant for William Edward Strand, 52, of Pocomoke. Strand is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the death of Lesa Renee White, 48, of Atlantic. Va.

Investigators discovered White on the evening of January 6 at a residence on Snow Hill Lane in Pocomoke. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit detectives were called in to assume the investigation. Family members had reported White missing on January 4.

According to the preliminary investigation, White was last seen earlier that day in Pocomoke. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide and the cause of death a fatal gunshot wound. MSP investigators early on identified Strand as a person of interest and continued to search for him this week now over three weeks since the homicide.

He was last seen driving a silver 2014 Chevy Malibu with Maryland tag 5DP3127. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the MSP at 202-510-2847.