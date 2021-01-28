OCEAN CITY — A north-end water taxi company is seeking a private-public partnership with the town of Ocean City to potentially expand the service throughout the resort.About two years ago, amid some opposition at the time, the Mayor and Council approved a conditional use request allowing for a water taxi service based at a canal… Read more »
BERLIN – The Berlin Police Department has added its support to efforts to bring a skatepark to the town.In response to skateboarding concerns brought up at this week’s town council meeting, Police Chief Arnold Downing said local kids needed a safe place to skateboard. He said they were going to continue to skate where they… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – The resort has reached a critical crossroads in the future of Baltimore Avenue as a decision is needed on the roadway’s redevelopment.In recent years, a major renovation of the streetscape along the Baltimore Avenue corridor from North Division Street to 15th Street including undergrounding the utilities and widening the sidewalks, for example,… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Continuing a trend that began when the Delmarva Irish-American Club’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival was cancelled last March near the outset of COVID-19 locally, the club this week announced the 2021 event will not be held this spring.Last year’s cancelation was one of the first major special events to fall… Read more »