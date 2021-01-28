Things I Like – January 29, 2021

by

Days without meetings

In-depth interviews

Finding a binge-worthy show

Stories of people helping strangers

Pocket doors

Black-and-white photos framed

The drop in the price of televisions over the years

Positive news in these challenging times

Trying different styles of eggs benedict

Taking my kids to big cities

Pudgy baby hands

