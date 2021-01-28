Deborah Alberta Messina

BERLIN — Deborah Alberta Messina, age 72, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alberta (Frapp) Zentz. She is survived by her husband, Donald Messina, and his children, Don, Jr., Deborah, Tina, and Dawn.

Deborah had worked for 30 years as a social worker for the State of Maryland. After retiring, she and her husband lived out their dream of traveling. They visited Disney World every year for 25 years and cruised the Caribbean and Hawaii many times over. She also had a unique hobby of reading palms which had been taught to her as a young girl by her aunt. She had quite a following, going by the name, “Princess Deborah”. An Episcopalian, she and her husband attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church near Berlin.

Cremation followed her death. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in her memory may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Dorothy (Dottie) Vander Clute

OCEAN PINES — Dorothy (Dottie) Vander Clute, age 90, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Born in Rockville Center, N.Y., Dottie was the daughter of the late Vincent and Jo (Howell) Roith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Richard Vander Clute, in 1993. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted son, Bruce Vander Clute and daughter-in-law Elaine of Ocean Pines, and her four loving grandchildren, Jeanne Vander Clute, Elizabeth Wist (and husband Marc) and Lauren and Lee Carlson. She was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Cullen and Quaid Wist. Dottie was preceded in death by her cherished daughter, Dawn Carlson, and is survived by her son-in-law, Jeff Carlson of Mattituck, N.Y. She leaves behind her dear brother, Vinny Roith of Aurora, Colo., and several nieces and nephews. Dottie was also preceded in death by her second husband, Dick Greenaway, and a long-time companion, Tom Scott.

Dottie was active in the Ocean Pines community for more than 30 years. She played tennis, golf, and pickleball and loved gardening, knitting and traveling. She was a member of the Worcester County Garden Club, the Assateague Questers, the Red Hat Society, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). Perhaps most of all, Dottie enjoyed spending time and sharing a glass of wine with family and her many dear friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Dottie’s name to the Worcester County Garden Club, the Assateague Questers or the local chapter of the PEO. More information and condolences may be sent on www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Nancy Ruth Beser

OCEAN CITY — On Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, Nancy R. Beser of Ocean City, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 90.

Lovingly known as GG, Nancy was born on Jan. 28, 1930 in Lexington, Ky. to George and Virginia Mitchell. She married Myron Beser in 1949 and moved to Maryland soon after. They raised two sons, Kenneth and Michael Beser. Nancy retired from Bell Atlantic/Verizon after many years of service and lived in Ocean City for over 60 years. Nancy was passionate about her family, friends, dogs, church, and volunteering in her community. She is known for her kind heart, infections smile and fierce independence.

Nancy was proceeded in death by her parents, George and Virginia; stepfather Abraham Lincoln Stratton; husband Myron; and son Michael. She is survived by son, Kenneth (Shirlee); grandsons Todd (Elizabeth) and Nicholas; great grandchildren Michael, Maxwell, Siena and Luca; and several sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Fenwick Island Baptist Church at a later date to be announced by the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be in Nancy’s name to

Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811;

Atlantic General Hospital, 10320 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, Md. 21811: or the Fenwick Island Baptist Church, 36806 Lighthouse Rd., Selbyville, Del. 19975.

Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Julia Mae Stevenson

BERLIN — Julia Mae Stevenson, age 84, passed away peacefully in Blairsville, Ga. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Born in Berlin on July 1, ,1936, she was the daughter of Bowen Mumford and Mary Elizabeth Mumford. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Stevenson, and two brothers, Alfred Mumford and Steve Mumford. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Elizabeth Stevenson.

She is survived by her son, Glen Stevenson of Murphy, N.C., and nephew, Jason Mumford of Newark. Other surviving relatives include Mark Elliott, Gale Perkins and Linda Elliott.

Julie loved people and everyone loved her warm and friendly personality. She was a successful businesswoman in Wilmington, Del. Florida and Murphy, N.C.

She graduated from Ocean City High School in 1954. Her class of 23 students was the last graduating class of the school before it became City Hall.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Bell View United Methodist Church, 247 Moccasin Creek Road, Murphy, N.C. 28906.

Marjorie Bernice Ogden

OCEAN PINES — Marjorie Bernice Ogden, 97, died peacefully Jan. 21, 2021 at her home in Ocean Pines, after bravely battling cancer.

She was born Nov. 12, 1923 in Richmond, Vt. to Clayton and Cordelia (Charland) Pecor, the third of seven children. She is survived by one sister, Connie Lizear. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Russell Ogden, and son Ralph as well as grandson Edward McMullin. She leaves behind daughter Barbara Johnson and sons James Germaine (Rosanne) and Stephen Rounds (Becky); 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 39 great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by caregivers Jay Morgan and Michael Dunton and her beloved canine friends Lady and Prince.

As the matriarch of a large and lively family, Marjorie was known for her feisty spirit and for her strength. Margie was a fighter to the end; she will be missed and remembered by all who knew her. A celebration of life is planned for the spring in New York.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Martin (Marty) Miller

NEWARK — Martin (Marty) Miller of Newark passed away on Jan. 21, 2021.

He was born May 23, 1951, to Max Miller and Jeanne Mayer Miller in Sturgis, Mich.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Humphress and husband Ron, and grandchildren Jarrett and Macey; a stepson Steve Hentschel and wife Sandy; and sister Cathy Miller from Michigan. Marty was preceded in death by a son, Jason Miller.

Marty was a member of the Elks for 43 years and a Life Member. She was Past Exalted Ruler Salisbury Elks Lodge #817, Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Southeast District, Past State President Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia Elks Association, Past Grand Lodge Committee Member. During his tenure on the Americanism Committee for the Grand Lodge, he rewrote the Americanism manual, which is still used by all lodges today. He was a member of SAL American Legion Post 123 Berlin and had also been a member of Lions Club in Berlin.

He had been in construction since moving to Ocean City in 1974 and his work can be seen all over the local area. Marty loved baking, especially cookies, and sharing with others. He was great with his hands, even though they weren’t the best he would make it work and help anyone that needed something done.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Burbage Funeral Home on Jan 30 from 2-4 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home, masks and social distancing are required. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Ryan Lee Batman

OCEAN CITY — On Jan. 5, 2021 our Lord and Savior called home one of his children, Ryan Lee Batman, beloved son of Lee D. Batman (Deirdra) and Deborah Filanowski- Craven.

Born in New London, raised in Milford, Ryan worked, played, loved life and enjoyed the company of his many great friends and family. He spent five years in Ocean City, working at Wood Creek Country Club as assistant superintendent, making many new friends, before returning to Milford, where he would be closer to his family, friends, Fenway Park, MetLife Stadium and Long Island Sound.

Smart, funny, outgoing, charming and personable, Ryan will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed until we’re all reunited again in paradise.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his godson, Giovanni Fuentes; sisters Shannon (Joe) Craven, Hailee (Zach) Womer, Hannah Eccard, Heather Lafolette, Hilary Hickman, Kelli (Chris) Sargeant, Becki (Bobby) Macchia and Erica (Eli) Burnham; brothers Tim “T” Craven, Pat Tolland and Mike and Matt Fuentes; his aunt, Lynne Brown (Tom Kopchak); his uncles Bob (Gabriella) Batman, Dave (Natalie) Batman and Phil (Ann Marie) Craven; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, great aunts and uncles and friends. Ryan was predeceased by his loving grandparents, Linwood and June Batman, Robert Filanowski and Frances Filanowski-Stiewing-Lemay and Croft and Ann Craven.

“I live on in a song of a bird, the scent of a rose, a kind spoken word; I live on in the dew of the grass, the warmth of the sun, a smile as you pass; I live on in the beautiful things that fill your heart with joy and give your heart wings; I live on, yes, my spirit is near, if only you look you will find I’m still here.”

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or Drug Free Kids or a charity of choice. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street, Milford, Conn. 06460. To leave online

condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.

Kenneth Wilson

BERLIN — G. Kenneth Wilson, age 83, passed away on Jan. 25, peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late George Gautier Wilson and Florence Lee Wilson-Ziegler. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Norma Maria Mosburger-Wilson. Surviving, are his children, Lauralee Purnell and her husband Troy, Robin Kendall and her husband Ross, and Marlena Bakke. There are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wilson had worked as a real estate agent for Resort Real Estate Inc. after retiring from Second National Building & Loan.

Kenneth was a faithful husband, loving father and grandfather always involved in his children’s lives. Important to him was keeping all family connected. Truly enjoyed his good friends, sharing a “happy hour” Yuengling and oysters. He loved walking the boards. Surf Avenue was a stop always; where he met the love of his life, while working his beach stand in the 50’s. Being in, on or by the water was always his happy destination, from early school in Laguna Beach, Calif. to Ocean City to a retirement home in Naples, Fla. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City and an active member of Ocean City Optimist Club. He gave us the seeds of faith in Christ, the love of family ties, to always enjoy the ocean and remember to have a beer with close friends. Leaving a blessed family behind as he now enjoys a full life in eternity.

Cremation followed his death. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to: Diakonia, 12747 Old Bridge Rd. Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Janet Lucille Fisher

OCEAN CITY — Janet Lucille Fisher, age 71, of Ocean City, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at home.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1949 in Washington, D.C. and was the daughter of the late Louis R. and Helen (Rolfes) Granzow.

Janet had an unwavering faith in God that remained steadfast until the very end. She was a dedicated member of St. Luke Catholic Church, St. Peter’s Choir and Bell Choir. Janet also volunteered in the Open Kettle and for St. Luke’s Caregivers.

Janet’s educational journey was one of admiration and passion. She attended Prince George’s Community College, where she received with Honors, her Associates Degrees in Accounting and Nursing. Janet maintained her education throughout her life and also attended the College of Notre Dame in Baltimore, University of Maryland University College, University of Maryland College Park and Wor-Wic Community College.

In the fire department, Janet had a very distinguished career as a leader, mentor and caregiver. Janet became a member of the Mount Rainier Volunteer Fire Department at age 24, where she eventually served as a lieutenant as well as a lifetime member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company. She was the vice chair of the Maryland State Fireman’s Association Safety Committee and a Maryland First Responder Charter Member. Janet received many awards during her fire career including the Distinguished Service Award from the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company.

Janet loved children with her whole heart and spent many years at home providing childcare to neighbors and close relatives. She was very active in her children’s schooling and was recognized and awarded Outstanding Parent of the Year from Mount Rainier Elementary School. Janet also had a great passion for photography and traveling with her husband. Her heart was happiest at the beach near the water, which is where she remained, until her passing into the next life.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John E. Fisher III, of Ocean City; daughter Jennifer (Michael) Hickman of Berlin; two sons, John E. Fisher IV of Lawrenceville, Ga. and Jason (Kristen) Fisher of Bowie, Md.; three brothers, Richard Granzow of Dares Beach, Md., Martin Granzow of Montgomery County, Md., and James Granzow of Lakeland, Fla.; three sisters, Ellen Kight of Ocean City, Kristine Beach of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Mary Klischer of Saint Leonard, Md.; and two grandchildren, Kendall and Jakob Fisher. She was preceded in death by a brother, Karl Granzow Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, January 30 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City with Father Paul Jennings officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.