Julie Ann Schmidt

BISHOPVILLE — Julie Ann Schmidt, age 56 of Bishopville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021.

Born on Nov. 17, 1964, she was the daughter of the late J. Bernard and Ann Schmidt. Julie, who was born and grew up in Harrisburg, Pa., graduated from Harrisburg Academy in 1982. She attended Southern Seminary College in Buena Vista, Va. where she studied Equine Science & Management and was a member of the 1983 and 1984 IHSA National Champion Equestrian Teams. In the late 1980’s, Julie moved to Ocean City where she started a decades long career in real estate, most notably, a 25-year career with O’Conor, Piper and Flynn/Coldwell Banker.

Julie loved everything about beach life and lived it to the fullest. She is survived by her fiancée Kevin Wagner and his three sons, Derek, Andrew and Brendan; her brothers, J. Bernard Schmidt Jr. of Harrisburg, Pa. and Steven Schmidt of Boyds, Md. and her nieces, nephews and cousins who all have the fondest memories of the fun beach times “Aunt Julie” arranged when they came to visit.

A memorial for Julie will be held in Ocean City at a date to be determined. Her remains will be buried in the Schmidt family plot in Harrisburg, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to The Worcester County Humane Society Incorporated-Memorial Donations (networkforgood.com)

Phyllis J. Groves

OCEAN PINES — Phyllis J. Groves, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

She was born and raised in Washington, D.C. and was a very proud Washingtonian.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science at Michigan State University and George Washington University. During her time at George Washington University, she studied abroad for a year at the London School of Economics.

In her younger years, she worked on Capitol Hill for Congressmen John Blatnik from Minnesota and Senator Al Gore Sr. from Tennessee, among others.

Phyllis also worked in the Spanish-Portuguese Department at Georgetown University for over 25 years and volunteered at the Smithsonian Museum upon retiring. She traveled throughout the United States and overseas, with highlights in Sri Lanka and the Galapagos Islands. Her passions included books, pottery, jewelry, elephants, traveling and Indian cuisine.

For the last three years she lived at The Woodlands and Catered Living in Ocean Pines. She loved living so close to the beach where she enjoyed seeing the horses at Assateague Island and all the families on vacation in Ocean City.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 38 years, Paul A. Groves. She is survived by her two sons, David A. of Savage, Minn. and Gareth N. of Ocean City, their wives Amy E. and Ashley M., and her grandsons Harper H. and Maverick L.

Cremation followed her death. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name made to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee or the Southern Poverty Law Center in Alabama.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Frieda L. Pawlukewicz

OCEAN CITY — Frieda L. Pawlukewicz (nee Ziemski) was born in Nanticoke, Pa. in 1933, to John and Frieda Ziemski. She died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

She resided in the Scranton, Pa. area, until her elementary school years when the family moved to Newark, N.J. She graduated from Girls Vocational and Technical High School, majoring in Beauty Culture. She worked as a hairdresser most of her life, and part time when she secured a position in the Credit Department at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, N.J. She had moved to Perth Amboy, in the early 1960’s with her husband Herbert, of 65 years, who predeceased her in 2019. They raised a family until their retirement, then moving to Ocean City, a town they had frequented for decades.

Frieda was a member of VFW Post 663, Ladies Auxiliary; St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church and she coordinated summer trips to New Jersey State Parks for city youth. In Ocean City, she was a member of The Polish Club, Caine Woods Association, AARP, Bingo Club, Water Babies and St. Luke Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Justine Pawlukewicz; son Michael Pawlukewicz; grandchildren Frank Crespo Jr. and Jennifer (Crespo) El Bakouri (Ahmed); great­grandchildren Zoey and Amal; a sister, D. Marion Chigos; and several nieces and nephews. A daughter, Jane Crespo, predeceased her as well as siblings Henry, Lawrence, Dorothy and Jane Ziemski, Silvia Gembarski, Deloris Piet and Geraldine Kryston. She was interned at the Gates of Heaven, Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of gifts/flowers, please donate to The Polish American Club, Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md.21842.

John William D’Amato

OCEAN PINES — John William D’Amato, age 72, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Gull Creek Assisted Living in Berlin.

Born in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Frederick Salvadore D’Amato and Ruth Moore D’Amato Driggers. He is survived by his wife, Antoinette “Toni” D’Amato, and daughter, Patricia “Tricia” Anne McCloud and her husband John McCloud, of Glen Burnie and their late son, James Nicholas D’Amato. There is one granddaughter, Tiffany Anne McCloud.

Mr. D’Amato had been Vice President Printing at Senoda, Inc before retiring to Ocean Pines. He enjoyed golfing, boating, and traveling.

Cremation followed his death. No formal services are planned at this time. A donation in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Rd, suite D, Timonium, Md. 21093. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Kenneth L. Jennings

OCEAN CITY — Kenneth L. Jennings of Middle River passed away on Jan. 8, 2021.

Born in North Wilkesboro, N.C. on Jan. 11, 1950 to the late James and Virginia Dare Jennings, Ken was raised in Baltimore County alongside beloved brothers Gary and Bill. Upon graduation from Overlea High School in 1968, he enlisted with the Maryland Air National Guard and proudly served for six years. Ken also worked many years for the family business, Jim Jennings Transmissions, in Essex and eventually used his artistic talents to become a private contractor specializing in custom cabinetry and finishing work. He was also a secondary homeowner in Ocean City.

In addition to his brothers, Ken is survived by his daughters, Megan Gsvind and her husband Robbie, Stephanie Cassedy and her husband Earl, grandchildren Hayley and Ryan Cassedy and soon to be baby girl Gsvind. Also surviving are his sister-in-law Joyce, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Deborah Alberta Messina

BERLIN — Deborah Alberta Messina, age 72, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alberta (Frapp) Zentz. She is survived by her husband, Donald Messina, and his children, Don, Jr., Deborah, Tina, and Dawn.

Deborah had worked for 30 years as a social worker for the State of Maryland. After retiring, she and her husband lived out their dream of traveling. They visited Disney World every year for 25 years and cruised the Caribbean and Hawaii many times over. She also had a unique hobby of reading palms which had been taught to her as a young girl by her aunt. She had quite a following, going by the name, “Princess Deborah”. An Episcopalian, she and her husband attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church near Berlin.

Cremation followed her death. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in her memory may be made to: Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Susan Withers Monigle

OCEAN PINES — Susan Withers Monigle, age 87, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Born in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Paul Gresham Withers and Georgia Carney Withers. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Thomas Monigle; grandson Robert Hall Ballard III; and two brothers, Paul George and Eugene Floyd Withers. She is survived by her family, daughter Linda Monigle Guerrieri and her husband, Michael, of Ocean City, and her daughter Susan Monigle Villanova and her husband, Vic, of Harvey, La. Also surviving are her two grandsons, Patrick Arthur Ballard (and his wife Melissa) and Michael Shaw Guerrieri, Jr., who she loved dearly and brought her much joy. She leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and God children.

Susan attended McKinley High School and treasured her friends and sorority sisters there throughout her life. She attended the University of Maryland and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. It was there that she met her husband Art. They both enjoyed the Terrapin Club and became lifetime members of The U of MD Alumni Association. Church was always an important part of Susan’s life. If she wasn’t in town she “visited” churches where ever she went. She had been a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury and became a member of St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Ocean City in 1985. She served on the Alter Guild and was involved in many church activities. Susan had many dear friends on the Eastern Shore and enjoyed their friendships. She lived her whole life secure in the knowledge and love of God and her family. She was a much beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Interment will be in the St. Paul’s by-the-Sea columbarium. A service to celebrate Susan’s life will be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to St. Paul’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 302 N. Baltimore Ave, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.