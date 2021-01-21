Logan Tucker and Kelly Taylor of Assateague Island National Seashore received awards based on their service last year. Submitted Photo

ASSATEAGUE — The Assateague Island National Seashore this week announced the recipients of two Superintendent’s Awards for 2020 in a year marked by unique challenges on the barrier island.

Kelly Taylor, Assateague Island National Seashore’s District Supervisor for Interpretation and Education was recognized for her outstanding service during the 2020 season. The second Superintendent’s Award went to Logan Tucker, a law enforcement ranger in the Maryland district on Assateague.

“Through a year which included an extended shutdown due to COVID-19, budget uncertainties, our inability to hire a full complement of seasonal staff, a phased COVID-19 reopening, operating during pandemic and record visitation, Kelly and Logan demonstrated outstanding leadership and dedication,” said Assateague Island National Seashore (AINS) Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne. “Both rangers assisted other park departments in accomplishing goals, offering solutions to the unique problems of 2020 and going above and beyond.”

Taylor was recognized for her outstanding service during the 2020 season. With visitor centers closed for much of the year, all ranger-led programming was cancelled and staffing levels were kept at a minimum. Taylor and her interpretive staff redirected their work efforts to support the campground and entrance station operations.

Tucker assumed tasks and responsibilities that supported all other divisions in the park. His high-quality enforcement, public safety and emergency services protected park visitors and island resources during a challenging and difficult season. According to Hawthorne, Taylor and Tucker demonstrated initiatives far surpassing their routine duties, which is why there were the recipients of the Superintendent’s Awards. Their hard work and innovative solutions to the unique challenges of the 2020 season made a significant, positive difference to the Assateague Island National Seashore experience.