BERLIN – Local eateries will again offer a variety of specials next week as the town celebrates Berlin Restaurant Week.

Berlin Restaurant Week will take place Jan. 11-17. Because COVID-19 remains a concern, many participating establishments are offering carryout and to-go specials.

“It’s the perfect time to try one of the many Berlin restaurants if you haven’t done so already,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “We are happy the restaurants are offering their specials for carryout—it’s extremely important during this current situation.”

Berlin Restaurant Week, which is sponsored by Cam Bunting Realty, was created in 2016 to showcase the town’s array of restaurants. The event was set for mid-January to give area residents something to look forward to once the holiday crowds were gone.

The majority of the town’s restaurants are participating in the promotion and are offering a variety of specials, which can all be viewed on the Berlin Restaurant Week event page on Facebook. Some are offering special dishes while others have dropped prices to offer a full meal for a set price.

Baked Dessert Cafe, one of the event’s regular participants, will be offering sweet and savory options throughout the week at special prices. Owner Robin Tomaselli said Berlin Restaurant Week typically brings the café additional business.

“We normally do see an increase in business during a time of year which is generally slow,” she said. “It gives locals and visitors a wonderful chance to enjoy handcrafted food at special pricing.”

Other restaurants have also seen the benefit of the week-long promotion.

“It’s really the only thing in the month to look forward to,” staff at Crush N Crab said. “We will have to see what this year will bring but we are hopeful that it will be a successful one.”

Restaurant Week will once again include the “Dine Three Times” contest. Wells said those who dined at three separate restaurants during the week simply had to staple their receipts to the contest card and drop it in the collection box at the Berlin Welcome Center. The contest winner will receive $100 cash from Cam Bunting Realty as well as gift cards from participating restaurants.

To view menus for Berlin Restaurant Week, visit the Town of Berlin Facebook page.