ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Aspects call for care in preparing material for submission. Although you might find it bothersome to go over what you’ve done, the fact is, rechecking could be worth your time and effort.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The week is favorable for Bovines who welcome change. New career opportunities wait to be checked out. You also might want to get started on that home makeover you’ve been considering.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might have to be extra careful to protect that surprise you have planned, thanks to a certain snoopy someone who wants to know more about your plans than you’re willing to share.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Family ties are strong this week, although an old and still-unresolved problem might create some unpleasant moments. If so, look to straighten the situation out.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Although the Lion might see it as an act of loyalty and courage to hold on to an increasingly shaky position, it might be wiser to make changes now to prevent a possible meltdown later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your gift for adding new people to your circle of friends works overtime this week, thanks largely to contacts you made during the holidays. A surprise awaits you at the week’s end.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Don’t hide your talents. It’s a good time to show what you can do to impress people who can do a lot for you. A dispute with a family member might still need some smoothing over.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be open with your colleagues about your plan to bring a workplace matter out into the open. You’ll want their support, and they’ll want to know how you’ll pull it off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Trying to patch up an unraveling relationship is often easier said than done. But it helps to discuss and work out any problems that arise along the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): While your creative aspect remains high this week, you might want to call on your practical side to help work out the why and wherefore of an upcoming decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Dealing with someone’s disappointment can be difficult for Aquarians, who always try to avoid giving pain. But a full explanation and a show of sympathy can work wonders.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Getting a job-related matter past some major obstacles should be easier this week. A personal situation might take a surprising but not necessarily unwelcome turn by the week’s end.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can be both a dreamer and a doer. You consider helping others to be an important part of your life.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.