Parking Concerns Stall Phillips North Property Redevelopment; Developer Will Return With Requested Changes OCEAN CITY — Although they appeared to like the concept, resort planners this week tabled a site plan approval for the redevelopment of old Phillips Seafood House property uptown with a mixed-use residential and commercial project.The Planning Commission on Tuesday had before them a site plan review for the redevelopment of the old Phillips Seafood…

OC's Modified Winterfest A Critical, Financial Success; Pedestrian Concept Likely To Stay In Some Form In Future Years OCEAN CITY — Based on the final estimates, the modified walk-through Winterfest of Lights this year was a clear success story amid so many other COVID-related shortcomings and the changes could become part of future for the special event.Winterfest of Lights opened the Thursday before Thanksgiving and ran through New Year's Day at Northside Park,…

Busy Project Year Ahead For Berlin BERLIN – The coming year will bring a variety of changes to Berlin's landscape as several construction projects are poised to begin.Construction of a 7-Eleven, a new building at I.G. Burton Chevrolet and a variety of new apartments are all on the horizon in Berlin."We are about to have construction projects on just about every…