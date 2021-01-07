Domestic Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Silver Spring, Md. man was arrested on assault charges last week after an alleged domestic dispute at a midtown hotel.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 27, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 43rd Street for a reported domestic dispute. Front desk staff reported getting complaints about a room on the third floor. Front desk staff reported hearing a male yelling at a female inside the room and called the police.

OCPD officers responded to the room and the door was answered by a female victim who had swelling on her face and red marks on her cheek, according to police reports. The victim’s jacket was reportedly ripped and she was also soaking wet. The victim reportedly told police she had been at a nightclub with her husband, identified as Jose Martinez, 57, of Silver Spring, Md.

The victim reportedly told police the couple had gotten into an argument and that Martinez had left the nightclub and had locked her out of the hotel room. After several hours, the victim was able to convince Martinez to let her into the room so she could sleep, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police she laid down on a couch, but Martinez got out of bed and attempted to kick her while she was lying on the couch. The victim told police she was able to avoid the kicks, but that Martinez slapped her in the face multiple times with an open palm, according to police reports.

According to police reports, the victim told police Martinez grabbed her and shook her, causing her jacket to rip. The victim also told police Martinez poured an entire beer on her head. Martinez at first denied hitting the victim. When questioned about the victim’s apparent injuries, Martinez changed his story and said the victim hit him first. Martinez was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

x

Replica Handgun Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Bowie, Md. man was arrested last week after a replica handgun was found in his vehicle prior to it being towed for multiple equipment violations.

Around 12:15 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of 65th Street and observed a vehicle with multiple equipment violations including an altered and lowered suspension, altered exhaust system and dark window tint. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Michael Melendez-Flores, 19, of Bowie, Md.

The officer deemed the vehicle unsafe and arranged for it to be towed from the highway. As the vehicle was being prepared to be towed, OCPD officer located in the front passenger glove box what appeared to be a Glock-style handgun, according to police reports. Melendez-Flores was immediately detained and spontaneously uttered, “I know what this is about, it isn’t real.”

Upon closer inspection, the officer observed the weapon was a BB gun, an exact replica of a Glock 17 handgun. The chamber and the magazine were reportedly unloaded and there was a CO2 cartridge in the pistol grip. According to police reports, the weapon was fully functional and there were no indicators that is was not a real handgun including no orange barrel tip or any other markings.

Melendez-Flores was arrested at that point for carrying a replica weapon. Melendez-Flores reportedly told police he bought the BB gun on-line and used it primary for shooting animals and cans. He repeatedly told the officer he knew it looked like a real gun and brandishing it could potentially get him killed.

x

Stop Nets Weapons, Drugs

OCEAN CITY — A Maryland man was arrested on drug and weapons charges last weekend after getting pulled over for suspicion of driving while impaired.

Around 10 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of 85th Street when he allegedly observed a vehicle traveling 57 mph in a 40-mph zone. In addition, the vehicle had an inoperable right brake lamp and turn signal.

The officer reportedly followed the vehicle until it made an abrupt turn into a convenience store parking lot and initiated a traffic stop. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Eric Swensen, 24, of Freeland, Md., and observed an apparent cocktail in the cup holder directly to his right. The officer also observed a package of beer in the back seat. Swensen’s front seat passenger was also identified.

According to police reports, the officer detected an odor of alcoholic beverage and the smell of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Swensen reportedly admitted consuming four or five alcoholic beverages at an uptown bar over the course of about four hours prior to the traffic stop.

After a series of field sobriety tests were not completed to the officer’s satisfaction, Swensen was arrested for driving under the influence or while impaired, according to police reports. During a search of his person incident to the arrest, the officer allegedly located a plastic bag of suspected powder cocaine in Swensen’s pants pocket.

The officer also examined the drink in the center console and determined it to be an alcoholic beverage with a lid and a straw. Directly to the right of where Swensen was seated in the vehicle, the officer located a large fixed-blade knife in a sheath. The knife’s blade was approximately 10 inches long.

In the rear seating area of the vehicle, the officer found other plastic baggie of suspect Psilocybin mushrooms, a known schedule-I controlled dangerous substance. In the trunk of the vehicle, the officer allegedly located a set of gold-colored brass knuckles. In the second cup holder in the center console, the officer reportedly located a spring-assisted opening knife.

Swensen was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. During an interview following the booking process, Swensen reportedly told police he used the large fixed-blade knife for protection, citing an incident where someone had broken into his vehicle and he had to use the knife for self-defense.

He reportedly told police the fixed-blade knife and the assisted-opening knife were gifts. He told police the cocaine was for recreational purposes and he had no intention of selling any of it. He reportedly told police he used the mushrooms as a “backup” along with the cocaine, but that he had not consumed either drug for at least two days prior to the traffic stop.

x

Assault Charge Filed

OCEAN CITY — A Mechanicsville, Md. man was arrested on assault charges last weekend after allegedly battling with family members at a mid-town condo.

Around 9:50 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a condo building at 42nd Street for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with the alleged suspect, identified as James Gates, Jr., 37, of Mechanicsville, Md., who reportedly told police he had been in an argument with several family members inside the unit.

The officer met with a female victim whose neck and upper chest were red and flushed, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Gates had been in an argument with other family members and that she had attempted to calm him down. The victim told police Gates had bent her fingers back and that she had slapped him in an attempt to prevent him from doing that, according to police reports.

The victim, later identified as Gates’ wife, reportedly told police Gates then grabbed her neck and pulled her hair. The victim told police she never lost consciousness, nor was her airway ever restricted. The victim told police Gates then got in a physical engagement with other family members until they were able to force him out of the unit. Based on the evidence and testimony, Gates was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.