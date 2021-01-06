The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved an interim site plan, above, for a new COVID-friendly venue capable of safely seating 2,000 guests. Submitted Image

SELBYVILLE – The Freeman Stage will launch its 2021 season with a larger venue and a new name.

This week, the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation announced its open-air performing arts venue, The Freeman Stage, will now be called Freeman Arts Pavilion.

“We decided it was the right time to transition from The Freeman Stage to Freeman Arts Pavilion as a signal of our commitment to our future in this region,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which runs the program. “It’s the latest in a series of bold steps we have taken as an organization to expand our reach and continue fulfilling our mission as a nonprofit organization.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Selbyville-based arts organization launched an abbreviated 2020 season with smaller crowds and mandatory public safety protocols. Between July and September, The Freeman Stage – complete with seating pods, hand sanitizer stations and mask requirements – hosted 49 performances and more than 11,000 audience members.

To accommodate more patrons in 2021, however, the organization has plans to expand the venue. The nonprofit recently acquired the site next to the current Freeman Stage property.

“The Freeman Arts Pavilion has been in the planning stages for quite some time. We realized in 2020 that our small footprint may limit our ability to present live arts performances in the future,” Grimes said in a statement. “Given the success of the pod concept this past year, we decided to utilize a phased approach on our new property, given the current public health environment caused by the pandemic.”

On Nov. 12, the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission approved an interim site plan allowing the organization to expand its current seating capacity, which was reduced from a pre-COVID size of 2,700 to 388 during the pandemic season (97 pods with four seats each).

Following the same safety protocols that allowed for the abbreviated 2020 season, the new larger lawn will accommodate as many as 500 seating pods, but final capacity figures are still being determined.

According to Grimes, the organization has already booked well over half of the upcoming 2021 season, including many of the national recording artists who had been scheduled, but were unable to appear, in 2020. The staff and board of directors led by president and chair, Michelle D. Freeman, are continually monitoring state and CDC guidelines and remain “vigilant and flexible” in planning the season.

In the meantime, a capital campaign will be launched to complete the needed funding for the new proposed $27 million facility, which will have an approximate seating capacity of over 4,000 patrons (with 1,100 seats under roof), state-of-the-art sound, lighting and video capabilities, an expanded concession and dining area, and artists’ dressing room and production space.

Final construction is expected to be completed in four to six years based on scheduling and fundraising goals.

“The mission of this organization from the day it was founded is to make the arts accessible to all,” Michelle Freeman said in a statement. “Even during the pandemic, we were fulfilling that mission with live performances, virtual arts in education programming and distributing arts and crafts supplies with grade-tiered instructions in English and Spanish to local school children. The vision for the future is to create a larger stage both in terms of the physical structure, but also in metaphoric terms for the local community.”