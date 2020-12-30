NEWARK – Worcester County’s public schools will welcome some students back to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4.Though local COVID-19 figures are on the rise, Worcester County Public Schools will open schools to a targeted group of students Monday. Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said in a message to parents this week that the reopening comes after… Read more »
BERLIN – Maintaining the town's finances, improving its appearance and supporting its businesses are Mayor Zack Tyndall's goals moving into the new year.Tyndall, who served as a town councilman until he defeated incumbent Gee Williams in October's election, said that moving into 2021, his focuses for Berlin are the budget, beautification and empowering the town's…
BERLIN – While the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt, Berlin nonetheless welcomed several new businesses to town in 2020.Nine new businesses opened in Berlin in 2020 while three more are preparing to open in the spring of 2021. Ivy Wells, the town's economic and community development director, believes they've been drawn by the…
OCEAN CITY – A new Winter Wellness promotion is encouraging locals and visitors alike to rest, relax and rejuvenate by the sea.Throughout the months of January and February, local hotels, fitness studios and organizations will offer packages and activities as part of a resort-wide Winter Wellness promotion.Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association (OCHMRA) Executive Director Susan Jones…