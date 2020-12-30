Right Coast Tattoo Deliver $4000 Worth Of Toys To First State Marines

First State Marines Bob Broderick, Frank Del Piano and Jim Wright were on hand to welcome and receive a trailer load of toys collected at the Right Coast Tattoo shop on Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island. Artists Jeff Brown and Adam Weir from Right Coast Tattoo delivered the trailer full of toys that was the result of a promotion the shop ran that matched the value of the donated toy dollar for dollar with tattoo services. The effort resulted in about $4,000 in gifts being purchased. Submitted Photos