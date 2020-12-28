Ocean City authorities are pictured on the beach last October. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY – It’s been two months since a deceased body was recovered from the beach at 14th Street, but there are still few details about the identity of the victim or the cause of death.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Ocean City Public Works crews, who were surveying the beach due to a recent oil spill in neighboring Delaware, reported discovering the deceased body of an adult male in the surf off 14th Street. Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives with the Criminal Enforcement Division’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began an investigation at the scene to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Access to the beach in that area was closed off for hours while the investigation continued. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later that afternoon for an autopsy, the results of which have not been made public. The victim was later identified, however, that information has also not been made public.