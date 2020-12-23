SALISBURY – A Delmarva-based business owner has developed a mobile app that encourages an active lifestyle while supporting the local economy.

In August, CEO Vishal Patel and his team launched the Global Play Network, a program that makes local entertainment activities affordable and easy to obtain.

Using a free mobile app, he said, members who join the Global Play Network receive free visits to partnering venues, including movie theaters, bowling alleys, fitness centers, ice skating rinks, arcades and more.

“The whole idea is to bring an active lifestyle and entertainment to everyone without them worrying about the cost,” he said. “That’s what Global Play does, make active lifestyles part of day-to-day life.”

Patel – owner of Altitude Trampoline Park and several other businesses in the Delmarva area – said for $29.95 per month members receive unlimited access to select entertainment partner locations – including Altitude, CoCo’s Funhouse and Bryan’s Bowling – as well as two visits to other entertainment venues.

Guest Relations Manager Cathy Stafford likened Global Play Network to other subscription-based applications. But instead of picking a movie and sitting on the couch, she said families can pick and visit local entertainment venues.

“The app is really like the Netflix of family entertainment …,” she said. “They have access to local family entertainment options.”

Director of Operations Todd Van Geluwe added that members can go on the app and earn credits toward monthly membership fees by purchasing gift cards from local retailers, service providers and restaurants, such as the Irish Penny and Market Street Inn.

“If you were going there for dinner, you can buy a gift card off the platform and get points back toward your membership …,” he said.

Stafford noted that the app also supported local businesses and fostered partnerships rather than competition.

“We are looking at things in a totally different way,” she said.

Officials noted memberships to the Global Play Network made great gifts and employee perks. And Van Geluwe said there is no cost to local businesses who want to join the app.

“It’s a win-win situation …,” he said. “In a lot of ways, they use our resources to help their business.”

Patel added that the plan was to add more entertainment partners as the program grows. For more information on the Global Play Network, visit globalplaynetwork.com or download the app from any app store.