FENWICK ISLAND – A work policy protecting Fenwick Island employees from the COVID-19 virus will continue through May of next year.

Earlier this month, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to extend a workforce policy first established in April, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy – set to expire on Dec. 31 – will be extended through May 31, 2021.

“The COVID policy that is currently adopted expires the date that council extended this to, December 31,” Town Manager Terry Tieman said. “Unfortunately, we believe it needs to be extended at least until May 31, or whatever time the emergency order is lifted from Governor (John) Carney.”

In late March, the town council agreed to adjust its workforce policy in response to the pandemic. And in August, the council agreed to extend its employee practices through December.

As part of the COVID-19 policy, employees will not be required to use their accrued sick leave or vacation time if they or a dependent family member are diagnosed with, or under quarantine for, COVID-19. However, well employees are still expected at work unless they have been caring for someone with COVID-19, instructed to refrain from attending work by their physician or public health officials, or are in a CDC Level 3 area of concern for COVID-19.

“It complies with the federal guidelines,” Tieman said in September. “In fact, it’s more generous than the federal guidelines.”

The workforce policy is one of several measures taken by town officials in recent months to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In March, for example, town hall closed to the public. And since that time, public meetings have been held through the video and audio conferencing platform Zoom.

For the most part, however, the town has continued with its day-to-day operations.