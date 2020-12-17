DAR Donate To “We Honor Veterans” Program

by
DAR Donate To “We Honor Veterans” Program

The General Levin Winder Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently donated lap robes for Coastal Hospice’s “We Honor Veterans” program. Lap robes were donated at the Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines. Pictured are Gail Weldin, Chapter Regent, and Bob Miller, Sr., Coastal Hospice director business development.