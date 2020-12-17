Worcester County’s COVID Spike After Thanksgiving Results In Heightened Concerns For Holidays BERLIN – As Worcester County’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped above 9% this week, health officials can’t say for certain why local rates are now exceeding state positivity levels.On Sunday, Worcester County’s positivity rate inched ahead of the state rate. By Thursday, the rate in Worcester County was 9.65% while statewide it was 7.73%. The daily… Read more »

Out With The Old In With New In OC, As BJ's Will Be Demolished, Replaced OCEAN CITY — For four decades-plus, the iconic BJ's on the Water has been a fixture on the resort's culinary and nightlife landscape, but it will eventually be replaced with a new restaurant after resort planners approved the site plan for the project this week.Established by Billy and Maddy Carder on 75th Street and the…

Week-Long Lacrosse Festival For Youth, Adults Eyed Next Summer; Indoor Tourney Also Under Consideration OCEAN CITY — Ocean City could get a three-for-one lacrosse tournament deal with a single investment after resort officials this week approved an agreement with some of the sports' heavyweights.At a Tourism Commission meeting last month, Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) President Steve Pastusak briefed members on a proposed expansion of the Ocean City Lacrosse Classic,…