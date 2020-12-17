Art League Deliver Winter Coats To Diakonia During Annual Coat Drive

by
Art League Deliver Winter Coats To Diakonia During Annual Coat Drive

On Dec. 10, staff members of the Art League of Ocean City Katie Brown, Cassie Wait, Rina Thaler and Megan Burak delivered 21 bags containing 146 winter coats, plus a box of hats, gloves and scarves, to Diakonia for its annual coat drive. Members of the Art League and other community members donated the coats. Submitted Photos