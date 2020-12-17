ACSA Recognizes 2020 Angler Of The Year Award Winners

The Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association (ACSA) recognized its 2020 Angler of the Year in both bay and ocean divisions at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. ACSA mugs, a certificate of recognition and a cash award were presented to each top angler by ACSA Secretary John McFalls. Pictured, from left, are Angler of the Year Ocean Division, Dale Christensen of Ocean Pines; ACSA Secretary John McFalls; and Angler of the Year Bay Division, Budd Heim of Ocean Pines.