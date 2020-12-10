ARIES (March 21 to April 19): At this time you might want to resist that otherwise admirable Aries penchant for getting to the heart of a matter quickly. Keep in mind that a delicate situation calls for patience.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your aspects favor more diplomacy and fewer direct confrontations when dealing with a relationship problem. Avoiding hurt feelings can help in your search for the truth.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Positive aspects are strong this week. Although you might still have to deal with some problems caused by a recent period of turmoil, you are making progress, and that’s what counts.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A family matter could benefit from your counsel. But don’t come into it unless invited, and don’t stay if you feel uneasy. Just remember to reassure one and all that you’ll be there for them.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): As the truth about an ongoing situation emerges, you could find that you were right to defer judgment before you had all the facts. Now would be a good time to move on to other matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your plans to take control of a personal situation because you feel you are best qualified could create resentment. Best to hear what everyone else involved in the matter has to say about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Uncovering some surprising background facts about that ongoing personal matter could make you reconsider the extent of your involvement. A neutral family member offers advice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Religious or spiritual themes start to dominate your aspect this week. This can serve as a counterweight to the mounting effects of the season’s growing commercialization.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Taking on that recent challenge impressed a lot of important decision-makers. Meanwhile, proceed with your holiday plans, and don’t forget to include you-know-who in them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Disagreeing with an opinion you can’t accept could be dicey, and your motives might be questioned. Best to wait to mount a challenge until you have support for your position.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Getting involved in helping others in this increasingly hectic period not only makes the generous Aquarian feel good, but you could also gain a more substantive benefit from your actions.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The Piscean way of thinking clearly and objectively helps you resolve a complex situation without creating any ill will. Don’t be surprised if your counsel is requested on another matter.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of persuading people to look at the positive possibilities that make up any choices they might face.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.