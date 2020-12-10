Things I Like – December 11, 2020

by

When a kid learns from a mistake

When the Ravens play at night

Not judging people by his or her cover

Good steamed crabs in December

Clean public rest rooms

When a preconceived notion is wrong

Spring-like December days

People who keep their cars clean

Reading my stepdad’s old editorials

Down comforters

Checking on my kids before bed

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.