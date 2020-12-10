SNOW HILL — A Cambridge man was sentenced this week to 10 years in jail, with all but five suspended, for a strong-armed robbery last summer.

Around 4 a.m. on June 9, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported assault and robbery. The victim, a 21-year-old male, told police he had just been robbed and assaulted.

After an extensive investigation, OCPD officers identified the suspect as Isaiah Foster, 20, of Cambridge, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Shortly thereafter, OCPD officers were monitoring a disorderly group at 9th Street and the Boardwalk and observed Foster among them.

As OCPD officers approached Foster, he attempted to run but was quickly taken into custody without incident. He was charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft from $100 to $1,500. On Wednesday, Foster pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in jail, half of which, or five years, was then suspended. He was also placed on supervised probation for three years upon his release.