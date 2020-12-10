SNOW HILL – Officials approved plans for a new self storage facility on Route 50 in West Ocean City.

The Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday approved plans for Buas Self Storage, to be located on Route 50 south of Samuel Bowen Boulevard. The facility will include three buildings for mini storage as well as a maintenance building.

“This isn’t a bunch of little buildings with a bunch of roll up doors…,” engineer Brock Parker said. “It’s a much more embellished version of a mini storage project.”

Attorney Regan Smith told the commission his client wanted to build a storage facility on commercially zoned property on Route 50. The plan calls for construction of three buildings containing 106,000 square feet of mini storage and one 5,000 square foot maintenance building.

Parker said the property was currently home to some houses and miscellaneous appurtenances that would be razed and replaced with three two-story mini storage buildings.

He said the new buildings, which include elevators and doors that can be rolled up from the inside, would be attractive to passersby. Smith agreed.

“It’s a long deep lot and we tried to orient it in a way that allowed if you’re driving down Route 50, you’re going to see the façade, you’re going to see the nicer features,” he said.

The commission voted 6-0 to approve the project site plan before moving on to consider a variety of other proposals.

The commission approved a revision of the plan for Triple Crown Estates, a project planned for Route 589 north of Gum Point Road. Steen Associates Inc. plans to eliminate the duplexes originally proposed for the project and to instead build 30 single family homes.

The commission also voted to grant an extension of site plan approval for a 45-unit motel on Golf Course Road and to give a favorable recommendation to a commercial rezoning proposed for 1.2 acres on Route 50 in West Ocean City.