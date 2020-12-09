A Berlin Fire Company truck is pictured on Washington Street during last year's Santa excursion. File Photo

BERLIN – The Berlin Fire Company announced this week the expansion of its popular annual Santa escort for next weekend.

As opposed to its one-day typical event, Fire Company President David Fitzgerald said Wednesday the plan is to tour the company’s entire fire coverage district with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20 beginning at noon on both days.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the fire company will escort Santa throughout Berlin on the west side of Route 113. On Sunday, Dec. 20, Santa will tour communities east of Berlin stretching out as far as the Glen Riddle community, which the fire company has never done before

“We felt like we wanted to do more this year and we couldn’t do it all in one day,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s been a challenge in the past to fit it all into one day. We just want to do something special for the community during this pandemic. The fire company wants to show its support for the community by escorting Santa Claus to as many kids and families as possible.”

Another first this year is the fire company will be accepting canned good donations from residents to provide to the Spirit Kitchen in Berlin. The Spirit Kitchen was founded in 2011 and served weekly meals to those in need before the pandemic. Due to distancing concerns, volunteers now provide canned and dry goods and other essentials for those who need help with their quality of life. Canned goods will be collected by cadets and fire company representatives throughout the Santa tour. If residents are not going to be home and wish to donate, they can leave them on the curb for pickup.

Fitzgerald also pointed out due to fundraising events being canceled throughout 2020 the fire company is issuing a reminder to the community about its ongoing fundraising drive. Mailers have been sent and the fire company is currently seeking donations for its EMS division. Donations can be sent to BFC, 214 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811 with a memo notation of whether it’s for fire service or EMS or go to berlinfire.com.

“Due to COVID restrictions, all our fundraisers could not be held, so we certainly appreciate any community support possible for our services,” Fitzgerald said. “We know it’s a difficult time, but we would appreciate the community’s consideration.”