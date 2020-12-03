ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might feel that you have all the answers right now. But it might be wise to listen to other ideas before you decide to close the lid on other possibilities.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Bovines give and expect loyalty, so it might not be easy to reconcile with someone you feel let you down. Why not ask a neutral party to set up a clear-the-air meeting?

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Anticipating the holidays with family and friends fuels your must-do Gemini energies. But try to pace yourself so you’ll be up for whatever comes along later.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): More background information might come through regarding a decision you expect to make. Be sure to check the source carefully before you move.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The strong, nurturing nature of the Lion comes through this week as you reach out to family and friends in need of your warm and loving support.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A relationship that has almost totally unraveled could be close to being restored with more effort on your part to be more patient and less judgmental.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your sense of fair play is strong this week, which can cause a problem with a longtime relationship. But in the end, you’ll know what decision to make.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might not know all the facts behind an unwelcome development, so keep that Scorpion temper in check and resist lashing out at anyone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): This is a good time to reinforce relationships — family, friends, colleagues — that might have been overlooked in recent years.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Family situations continue to thrive. Business associations also improve. Some holiday plans might have to be shifted. Be flexible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Avoid any influence of negative energy in this week’s aspect by not allowing small problems to grow into large ones. Work them out immediately.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A friend might need advice on how to deal with a challenge to his or her moral values. And who better than you to give the honest answer? Good luck.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a sense of adventure that inspires others to follow your lead.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.