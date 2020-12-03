Another week and another instance when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan should have simply released a press release. This week’s press conference announced efforts to help hospitals statewide deal with increasing caseloads.

Though the intentions of the governor’s press conference was worthwhile, Hogan should simply start issuing formal press releases. Since it’s doubtful the administration will reverse course, the least the Hogan team could do is give some specifics about what the press conference will entail ahead of time. In advance of Tuesday’s press conference, Hogan said on his Facebook page, “I will hold a press conference to provide updates on our response to the new surge of COVID-19.”

Some more details about his intentions would severely help reduce the anxiety of his constituents. These continued vague announcements followed by less than riveting content have become unfair and irresponsible.

x

x

Ahead of the governor’s weekly press conference, most questions I hear are two-fold – will he shut down restaurants and retail stores and will he mandate all schools – public or private — go virtual.

On the school front, Hogan has said publicly he’s intent on letting the public school officials make their own decisions. However, it’s not the reality because the state health department issues strong guidance saying schools should be virtual when the seven-day average positivity rate exceeds 5% and the average case per 100,000 is above 15. As of right now, most local school districts, including Worcester, plan to reopen Jan. 4 for some type of in-person instruction. The messaging has been clear the health metrics must improve, however, for that to happen. Individual school officials have been reaching out to the next first wave of students with messages of hope of returning after the new year, but they admit to taking it day-by-day. It seems clear to me an ultimate decision will come the weekend before the planned reopening date.

One approach I oppose vehemently is a take from The Baltimore Sun, which opined “Maryland should stick with virtual learning.” The editorial supported the teacher’s union position to require all public schools to remain virtual through the end of the first semester (late January). The editorial read, “Superintendent Salmon has often been reluctant to impose her will on local school systems but this is not the time for hesitancy or irresolution. Nor has any portion of the state been spared by the pandemic. This is not just a Central Maryland problem, nor a rural problem, not just felt by Democrats or Republicans, it’s a problem everywhere. Some parents won’t like the loss of any form of in-person instruction. Some critics will no doubt perceive it as unnecessary, others as a sop to a powerful union. To those, we would ask only that they consult their local teachers and they’ll soon discover just how destructive this back-and-forth, off-and-on has been to education’s front line personnel. … Certainty and calm. That’s what Superintendent Salmon can provide educators with a statewide mandate. Teachers and students will be forced to soldier on in this less-than-ideal format resulting, in many cases, a less-than-normal education. But there aren’t any options on the table where a normal education is possible. That’s what happens when you are dealing with a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad circumstance.”

A statewide mandate to go virtual is not appropriate. Nobody wins with virtual learning and a statewide lockdown of schools when each county’s health metrics vary tremendously is not the right course. Despite the best intentions of hard-working teachers, kids are falling behind with virtual learning. Major efforts must be made to get kids back in school in at least a hybrid fashion. There will be risk and cases will occur (as they are now), but they are far outweighed by the tremendous shortcomings of at-home learning as well as the massive social impacts on these youngsters. Furthmore, the CDC’s opinion on schools and transmission should matter to these decision makers.

x

x

Like many, I look at the daily updates of the key metrics at corodnavirus.maryland.gov. I firmly believe perspective is needed when looking at these figures. There is no reason for hysteria.

For Worcester County, the positivity rate average for the last nine days is 5.10% (reaching a low of 3.69 on Thanksgiving and 6.99% on Dec. 2). The cases per 100,000 average is 14.5 (with the high of 20.5 on Dec. 2 and the low of 10.93 on Nov. 27). There is a clear trend up for both numbers since last week, but as has been the case throughout the pandemic, it’s clear the situation in Worcester County is a lot less dire than in many areas of the state. Area hospitals confirmed as much this week.

x

x

Volunteerism is hurting, but it’s quite sad when elected officials’ kids must be called on to fill appointed board vacancies. In Berlin this fall, Councilman Troy Purnell’s son, Austin, was tapped by the then-mayor for the town’s planning commission. In a similar but different situation, County Commissioner Bud Church this week appointed his son, Ken, to the county’s planning commission. Church had last month appointed another individual, who had to decline the nomination unexpectedly. It’s a good thing community service runs in these families, but it’s disappointing this talented community does not have more folks wishing to join in.