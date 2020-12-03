Hope4Recovery Executive Director O’Brien Speaks To OC Lions Club

by
Hope4Recovery Executive Director O’Brien Speaks To OC Lions Club

Hope4Recovery Executive Director Brandon O’Brien spoke to the Ocean City Lions Club about recovery and the role recovery houses play in successful long-term sobriety. Since its opening in October 2018, Hope4Recovery has served 87 men. Pictured, from left, are Lions 1st Vice President Scott Stark, O’Brien, Lions President Mike Hooper and 2nd Vice President Bill Christmas.