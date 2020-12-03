Trespassing, Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Silver Spring, Md. man was arrested last weekend after battling with resort police following his eviction from a downtown hotel.

Around 5:10 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel on the Boardwalk at 11th Street for a reported disorderly male in the lobby yelling at hotel staff. The officer arrived and determined the alleged suspect was Scott Orellana, 44, of Silver Spring, Md. The OCPD was familiar with Orellana from previous incidents, including an incident just about an hour earlier.

In that incident, OCPD officers were dispatched to a report of two disorderly males yelling at each other on the Boardwalk, one of whom was allegedly Orellana. When police arrived on that scene, Orellana reportedly ran into the hotel and to his room on the second floor.

OCPD officer attempted to make contact with Orellana at the second-floor room, but he refused to open the door and yelled various anti-police rhetoric through the door. When the officers left the area, Orellana reportedly came out on his balcony and continued to yell derogatory remarks at the police officers, according to police reports.

When OCPD officers arrived back at the hotel about an hour later for the second incident, they met with the hotel’s night auditor, who advised Orellana had come into the lobby and began screaming at him. According to police reports, Orellana was angry police officers were outside his room during the earlier incident.

OCPD officers responded to the second-floor room along with the night auditor and knocked on the door several times, according to police reports, but Orellana refused to answer. Orellana was informed he was no longer welcome in the hotel and if he did not pack his belongings and leave, he would be arrested for trespassing. Orellana reportedly still did not answer.

The night auditor attempted to open the door with a master key, but the deadbolt was set and the door could only be opened partially. The night auditor told officers he had a tool to open closed deadbolts and returned a short time later with it.

After considerable back-and-forth during which Orellana continued to scream obscenities at the officers, the night auditor was able to access the room and the officer entered. According to police reports, Orellana was lying on the bed pretending to be asleep, despite having just been screaming at them through the door moments earlier, according to police reports.

Officers attempted to take Orellana into custody for trespassing, but he resisted and tensed his muscles. After a brief struggle, the officers were able to handcuff Orellana. During a search of his person, an assisted-opening knife was found in his pocket.

When officers attempted to remove Orellana, he allegedly continued to resist and screamed at the officers as spit flew from his mouth and onto one officer’s face, according to police reports. When officers attempted to get Orellana on the elevator, he continued to scream and thrash around and reportedly kicked one officer in the shin.

Once on the ground floor, Orellana reportedly continued his tirade and screamed for someone to film what the officers were allegedly doing to him and he reportedly continued to scream anti-police rhetoric. He was told to stop shouting at least 26 times, according to police reports. He was ultimately carried to the transport van after officers had to apply a violent person restraining device to his feet and ankles.

He was charged with nine total counts including trespassing, resisting arrest, numerous second-degree assault charges, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and a weapons charge.

Glass Door Shattered In Fight

OCEAN CITY — A North Carolina woman was arrested for assault and malicious destruction of property last weekend after allegedly smashing a glass door at a residence during a domestic altercation.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the Seabreeze Drive area for a reported domestic dispute. While responding to the scene, the officer was advised by communications the male victim who called in the incident was still being actively assaulted.

Upon arrival, the officer observed the male victim actively attempting to exit the residence by climbing out of a shattered front door glass storm door, according to police reports. The officer reportedly observed the glass storm door to be completely shattered with shards of glass all over the front porch and inside the home.

The victim advised the officer the female inside the residence, later identified as Nikki Hardin, 23, of Fayetteville, N.C., was having a “freak out,” according to police reports. The officer reportedly observed the victim’s clothes to be disheveled and the victim had fresh scratch marks in his neck.

The victim reportedly told police he and Hardin had been having an argument when she became more aggressive and began striking him with closed fists. The victim reportedly told police he pushed Hardin away, but she approached him again and continued to strike him with closed fists.

According to police reports, the victim then exited the house and began throwing flower pots around on the front porch. The victim reportedly told police Hardin then began banging on the glass storm door in a fit of rage because she believed she was locked out of the house.

That’s when the glass storm door shattered. According to police reports, Hardin openly admitted to punching the glass door and breaking it with her fist. The victim told police the residence belonged to his parents and the estimated damage to the door was around $300. Hardin was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Disorderly Conduct Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Takoma Park, Md. man was arrested last weekend after reportedly battling with employees at a downtown hotel.

Around 12:40 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 33rd Street for a report of a disorderly male in the lobby harassing other guests and threatening to fight the complainant. Communications reported they could hear other people shouting in the background of the call and the suspect, later identified a Telemarkos Mengesha, 26, of Takoma Park, Md., was pushing other guests in the lobby.

When the officer arrived, he reportedly observed a hotel employee arguing with Mengesha in a café in the hotel lobby. The hotel employee was still on the phone with Ocean City Communications as Mengesha reportedly got in his face and waved his arms in a wild, uncoordinated fashion, according to police reports.

The hotel employee reportedly told police Mengesha was out of control and that he had no idea who he was. The employee told police he and other employees had been dealing with Mengesha for over an hour. The officer attempted to calm Mengesha and find out why he was upset, but there was a language barrier and the officer could not fully understand the suspect.

According to police reports, Mengesha was disheveled and dirty and exhibited signs of intoxication. Based on the evidence and testimony, Mengesha was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.