Kiwanis Collecting For Annual Toy & Coat Drive

by
Kiwanis Collecting For Annual Toy & Coat Drive

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City have been busy collecting items for its annual toy and coat drive for the holidays. Two Wednesdays of donations at the Ocean Pines Community Center have filled two large SUVs each week. All the toys are delivered to Worcester GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) in Snow Hill to be distributed to children in need. Coats are delivered to Joseph’s House and to St. Peter’s Church in Ocean City for distribution.  Pictured are members Sue Wineke and David Landis.