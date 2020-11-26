White Horse Park Community Seeks Closure Amid Legal Battles; County Legal Expenses To Date Exceed $50K BERLIN – Regardless of which side of the issue they’re on, property owners in White Horse Park agree the lawsuit regarding full-time occupancy has changed the community.While some highlight the newly enhanced security measures and increased accountability as improvements, others in the park decry their lack of privacy and cite board overreach and tunnel vision… Read more »

Thousands Attend First Weekend Of Ocean City's Modified Winterfest; Pandemic Restrictions Result In Walk-Through Event OCEAN CITY — Blessed by unseasonably balmy weather, the first weekend of the walk-through Winterfest of Lights was an unqualified success with thousands enjoying the modified event.The 47th Annual Winterfest of Lights opened last Thursday with a virtual opening ceremony and tree-lighting. On a typical Thursday before Thanksgiving, thousands would cram into host Northside Park…

Former Golf Course, Neighboring Property To Become Public Space; State Planning To Purchase 673-Acre Tracts BERLIN – Plans are underway to turn 673 acres just outside Berlin into public space.The Maryland Board of Public Works on Nov. 18 approved the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' plan to purchase two parcels — the Bay Club and a neighboring farm — totaling 673 acres. Mayor Zack Tyndall shared the news at Monday's…