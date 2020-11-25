OCEAN CITY — A Silver Spring, Md. man is facing numerous charges after a pair of incidents including allegedly defacing a restaurant’s entrance and hours later leading police on a chase in the uptown area.

Around 5 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was on stationary patrol in the area of 124th Street when he observed a vehicle doing donuts from the highway into the parking lot of a motel in the area. According to police reports, the vehicle made passes in the roadway, traveled the wrong way and failed to obey any safety lines or markers.

According to police reports, the driver, later identified as Scott Orellana, 44, of Silver Spring, Md., began screaming a series of expletives out the vehicle’s open window along with, “I will kill you,” and other unintelligible profanities. According to police reports, Orellana accelerated wildly out of the motel parking lot without stopping, entered the highway and drove north, all while screaming out of the vehicle’s window in the officer’s direction and flailing his arms and appearing not to be in control of the vehicle.

According to police reports, it was clear Orellana was directing his vulgarities and profanity, along with his reckless driving, so the police would observe him. The officer attempted to follow Orellana, but he accelerated away and drove east on 126th Street. The initial officer lost sight of Orellana, but another OCPD officer located his vehicle in a parking spot on 125th Street near Wight Street.

A friend of Orellana reportedly emerged from a nearby condo and the OCPD officers met with him. While officers were meeting with the friend, Orellana reportedly emerged from the rear of the condo and began screaming expletives at the officer, telling them to get a warrant and that they were not patriots, according to police reports.

When asked why he was doing donuts in the highway, Orellana reportedly became enraged and stormed into the condo, slamming doors including one that hit one of the officers, according to police reports. The officers ordered Orellana to stop yelling, but that only incensed him further and he continued screaming profanity at the officers. Meanwhile, people in neighboring condos came outside and told police they were awakened by his tirade. According to police reports, it was clear Orellana was under the influence of some unknown substance or in a mental crisis.

When officers told Orellana he was under arrest, he braced in the doorway and flailed his body in an attempt to assault the officer. The officer was able to grab Orellana around the torso and tackled him to the ground. When the officer attempted to handcuff Orellana, he reportedly tucked his hands under his body and refused, all while continuing his expletive-laced tirade.

The officers were eventually able to get Orellana back on his feet for transport, but he allegedly kicked at them with rear mule kicks as they walked him in handcuffs, striking an officer in the legs and shins.

Throughout the booking process, Orellana continued to be combative, aggressive and in a highly agitated state, according to police reports. He was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and numerous traffic violations.

Around 10:50 a.m. the next morning, another OCPD officer was dispatched to a nightclub at 49th Street for a reported malicious destruction of property. The officer met with the bar’s security manager, who reported the night before, a male suspect walked onto the property after hours and vandalized five separate areas of the main entrance.

Video surveillance reportedly showed a male suspect, wearing the same clothes and matching the description of Orellana, approach the main entrance of the nightclub. The video surveillance footage also reportedly shows a Subaru matching the description of the vehicle driven by Orellana during the incident earlier last Saturday morning.

The suspect is seen entering the property around 11:50 p.m. The nightclub closed at 10 p.m. the night before because of the new COVID directives regarding closing times for restaurants and bars.

In the surveillance footage, the suspect was reportedly observed willfully writing on the front gates of the establishment at least four times. The suspect then entered a walkway and out of view of the video cameras. When bar staffers checked for damage, they reportedly found “Is Some Racist Trash,” written on the front of the wooden doors and “KKK” written on the decorative skulls on the front gates.

The OCPD officer recognized the Subaru as the same vehicle involved in the incident earlier last Saturday morning, and reportedly observed the suspect in the malicious destruction of property incident wearing the same clothes Orellana was wearing during the prior incident. The officers contacted the Public Safety Building and learned Orellana was just about to be released from the prior incident. Officers were informed to detain him because he was the suspect in the malicious destruction of property incident at 49th Street.