DAR Induct New Member

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) welcomed member Jane Bunting’s daughter Beth Sise as a new member during a meeting celebrating Veterans Day at the Ocean Pines White Horse Park pavilion.  Regent Gail Weldin and Chaplain Barbara Rusko administered the oath of membership. Pictured, from left, are Bunting, Sise, Rusko and Weldin.