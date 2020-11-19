Things I Like – November 20, 2020

by

Kids bonding through sports

Remembering when I could sleep through a storm

Cheeseburgers hot off the grill

The North Face jackets

New shoes that feel old

A night game so riveting I have a hard time falling asleep

When both kids fall asleep early

Hearing good news from a friend

A pile of red and brown leaves

Staying off a computer on the weekend

Coming across old photos of pets

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.